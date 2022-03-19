More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Off-duty cop kneels on Wisconsin student's neck
School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage from a lunchtime fight March 4.
Twins
Late-night delight: Twins land shortstop Correa in stunning $105.3 million, three-year deal
Early Saturday morning, the Twins landed Carlos Correa, one of the biggest-name free agents on the market; the former Astros star can opt out after this season or next.
Wolves
Timberwolves control the pace in 138-119 victory over Milwaukee
Facing a Bucks team without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Wolves shot 21-for-45 on three pointers to win their 10th game in the past 11 on the schedule.
Twins
Reusse: Here is the real winner in the Carlos Correa Twins signing ...
Applause, please, for Scott Boras, the agent who represents both Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis.
Gophers
Gophers heavyweight Steveson repeats as NCAA champion
Wrestling his last college match on Saturday night, Gable Steveson completed his undefeated season. He brought the crowd to its feet with his signature backflip, then left his shoes on the mat.