Justice Department drops lawsuit against 'Melania and Me' author
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has withdrawn a lawsuit it brought in October against a onetime friend and aide to Melania Trump over her book,…
Rep. Raskin recounts Capitol riot: 'This cannot be the future of America'
The lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. ended his arguments with a personal story of members of his own family who were with him on Jan. 6, the day after his son's funeral.
Evening forecast: Low of -7; another bitterly cold night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
No clear motive after gunman shoots 5 at Allina clinic in Buffalo
Authorities say a 67-year-old local man who was well-known to law enforcement opened fire at a Minnesota health clinic on Tuesday, wounding five people who were rushed to area hospitals.
Local
Teacher shortage challenges Minnesota schools
A new report finds that half of licensed teachers in Minnesota are out of the classroom.