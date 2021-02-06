More from Star Tribune
NFL gives Super Bowl tickets to hospital workers
The NFL says 7,500 health care workers vaccinated for the coronavirus will be given free tickets to this year's Super Bowl in Tampa, Fla.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Outdoors
Anderson: Critical Habitat license-plate program veering from its dedicated mission
A closer look at the DNR's license plate Critical Habitat program reveals the agency in recent years has only minimally deployed license plate funds to preserve habitat.
Coronavirus
U studies antibodies for short-term immunity vs. COVID-19
Doctors want to know if injected antibodies can help prevent transmission of the pandemic virus.
Local
A pack of wolves thrived near Minneapolis; how it died offers lessons for the future
From 2014 to 2017, they formed the first known pack so close to the Twin Cities in more than a century, growing to as many as 19 wolves.