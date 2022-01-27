More from Star Tribune
State lawmakers issue bipartisan call for Southwest LRT audit
Newman called the $2.75B project a 'boondoggle of historic proportions.'
Minneapolis
Downtown boosters work on 'Reanimating Minneapolis'
Downtown Minneapolis shifts from trying to get through COVID to learning to live with it
Access Vikings
Podcast: Collaboration remains Vikings' focus under new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the Vikings' new leader and new approach at TCO Performance Center, and answer some of your questions on the latest Access Vikings podcast.
Outdoors
U research looks to build on what's known about nature's healthful benefits
A University of Minnesota pilot study focuses on the experience: Is there one way to spend time in nature that is better than another?
Local
Ex-Mpls. City Council president runs for Hennepin County attorney
Five candidates are now in the race.