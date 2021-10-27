More from Star Tribune
New Mexico DA: 'No one' ruled out in movie shooting probe
Investigators believe Alec Baldwin's gun fired a single live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
Loons
Minnesota United loses at Vancouver, drops below MLS playoff line
An own goal started the surging Whitecaps to a victory, leapfrogging the Loons.
Gophers
Gophers call tough hoops scrimmage at Oklahoma 'learning experience' for the season
The first game in front of fans will be Monday's exhibition vs. Concordia-St. Paul at Williams Arena.
Wolves
Offense is still work in progress as Wolves' 'Big Three' sort things out
Coach Chris Finch says the team's understanding of the scheme is good, but the execution and patience is not.
Wolves
Timberwolves-Milwaukee game recap
Second-year guard Anthony Edwards not only scored 25 points, but he rescued the Wolves from a harrowing fourth-quarter collapse.