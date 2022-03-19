More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Hancock wins 1A title; Follow all girls' basketball state title games here
The girls' basketball state tournament concludes Saturday. Championship games began at noon with Hancock overcoming a slow start to beat Minneota in Class 1A. Tap here for game reports and updates.
Twins
Twins lose third straight, have scored only two runs in Grapefruit play
The Red Sox got a home run from Ryan Fitzgerald and won the game at Hammond Stadium 1-0.
Minneapolis
Jennifer Brooks: For these Minnesotans, some jobs are worth striking for
While some quit in search of better jobs, others stay to try to improve conditions at the jobs they have.
Amelia Earhart's helmet soars from Minnesota to auction stratosphere
An Edina man's mother got the helmet from a boy who had a crush on her; they were among a crowd greeting the famous aviator in 1929.
Local
Minnesota briefs: Rural electric co-ops advocating for more electric vehicle charging
Advocates want majority of federal funding for charging stations to go to rural parts of the state.