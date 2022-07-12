More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
East Metro
Ex-Woodbury girls' basketball coach wins defamation suit against parent
Nathan McGuire received $50,000 and a signed letter from the parent admitting she lied about him.
Local
Metro Transit is trying out shorter LRT trains in effort to make them safer and cleaner
Pilot project intended to promote safety, cleanliness.
Business
Medtronic invests in Israel-based company as precursor to acquisition
The medtech giant, operationally based in Minnesota, sets up a potential half-a-billion purchase of CathWorks, a digital health company.
Minneapolis
Candidates for five open Minneapolis school board seats say priorities include rebuilding trust
The openings include two at-large seats. The primary is August 9.
Twins
Josh Winder starts as Twins face Brewers; Miguel Sano joins Saints
Sano is recovering from knee surgery and will be on a rebab assignment in St. Paul.