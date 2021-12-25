More from Star Tribune
Local
Outdoor activities are centerpiece of inauguration of St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter
The inauguration itself will be a virtual affair.
Coronavirus
Minnesotans face off with omicron in their own way
The highly transmissible variant hasn't changed lots of minds
Holocaust prompted political scientist Ted Mitau to make a difference
Like other Jewish kids growing up in Germany in the 1930s, Gunter Theodore Mitau was forced to wear a Star of David and attend a…
Minneapolis
Police investigating Mankato woman's shooting death in Mpls.
Tamara Vandermoon's death is the 95th homicide in the city this year.
Space telescope launched on quest to see 1st stars
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope soared from French Guiana on South America's northeastern coast, riding a European Ariane rocket into the Christmas morning sky.