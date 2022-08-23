More from Star Tribune
NASA releases space telescope images of Jupiter
The James Webb Space Telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 84, plenty of sun
It'll be sunny to mostly sunny and pleasant. There's a chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.
South Metro
Pickup driver jailed after fatally hitting 8-year-old girl on bike near Mystic Lake
Distracted driving suspected by police in connection with the collision that occurred about 7:50 p.m. Monday at a residential intersection.
Colleges
$93 million deal: Saban once again college football's top paid coach
Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of Southeastern Conference rival Kirby Smart.
Wolves
Wolves sign two free agents, including ex-Hawkeyes star Garza
Luka Garza was a two-time Big Ten player of the year and the national player of the year while at Iowa. They also signed forward CJ Elleby, who played for Portland last season.