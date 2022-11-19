More from Star Tribune
Wild
Welcome back: Goligoski's OT goal gives Wild 2-1 victory over Carolina
Skating in a rare game, Alex Goligoski capped off the comeback 72 seconds into overtime after Sam Steel capitalized during a promotion to the top line by spoiling Pyotr Kochetkov's shutout bid with 2:37 to go in the third.
Gophers
Gophers lose grip on Floyd, Big Ten West title chances with loss to Iowa
Mohamed Ibrahim rushed 39 times for 263 yards and a touchdown against Iowa's stout defense. But he also had a late fumble and an interception by Athan Kaliakmanis set up Iowa's winning kick.
Gophers
Scoggins: Fleck's choice of cautious play-calls over boldness backfires again
Riding Mohamed Ibrahim only took the Gophers so far, when it was clear field goals weren't going to cut it against the Hawkeyes.
www.startribune.com
Armed men nabbed at Penn Station were 'threat' to NYC's Jewish community, police say
One had Nazi-type insignia on him, and a large hunting knife also was found, according to reports.
Gophers
Gophers' Senior Day includes 15 players, some of them NFL prospects
Among those honored in a ceremony was safety Tyler Nubin, who has eligibility remaining but could turn pro.