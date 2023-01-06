More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Business
Record numbers of car buyers now pay $1,000 monthly, but should they?
Negative equity in depreciating vehicles is a growing risk as buyers make payments over six to 10 years.
Curious Minnesota
Wind gusts are blowing away recent records in Minnesota. But is technology partly to blame?
Weather watchers are observing notable wind trends, though other factors could be boosting the numbers.
Duluth
Man claims self-defense in 'chaotic' Duluth shooting that killed his friend
The Patrick Battees murder trial started Friday in St. Louis County District Court.
Politics
Minnesota Democrats announce plan to expand voting access
DFLers are pushing for automatic voter registration, restoring felon voting rights and more.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis school board to vote on $500,000 settlement with family of Deshaun Hill Jr.
Hill was fatally shot in February while walking home from school.