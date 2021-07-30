More from Star Tribune
Twins
Reusse: Berrios was an ace, and the loss of one of those is nothing to celebrate
Jose Berrios never quite reached the level of Johan Santana, but he hit all the other marks for a top-line starter.
Twins
Jax impresses but Twins fall to Cardinals after he departs
Griffin Jax pitched five good innings but was lifted for a pinch hitter in an NL park, and the Twins bullpen faltered after that.
Olympics
Suni Lee, hoping to be normal, enters the realm of the really famous
A day after she won the most prestigious title in women's gymnastics, the St. Paul native had a day in her honor back home and many more celebrity fans.
Mudslides in Colorado trap motorists on highway
More than 100 people were trapped on Interstate 70 in western Colorado after rains over a wildfire burn area triggered mudslides Thursday night.
Olympics
Minnetonka native Klecker finishes 16th in Olympic 10,000 meters
Joe Klecker hung in the middle of the 27-runner pack early. But as the field strung out, he dropped back in a race that was run in oppressively humid weather.