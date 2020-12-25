More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
World
Police: Explosion in Nashville believed to be "intentional"
NASHVILLE — An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people. Authorities said…
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny with a high of 19
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Curious Minnesota
Why doesn't Minnesota charge a sales tax on clothing?
Minnesota is one of just a handful of states that does not charge sales tax on clothing — a bit of tax policy that's so well known that it attracts tourists.
Health
One man's struggle reflects state's loss of 5,000 to COVID
Michael Wright's picture captured the state's attention; his death underscores the pandemic threat that has killed more than 5,000 Minnesotans.