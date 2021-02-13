More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Politics
Senate poised to vote on holding Trump accountable for riot
Senators are poised to vote on whether Donald Trump will be held accountable for inciting the horrific attack at the Capitol after a speedy impeachment trial that laid bare the violence and danger to their own lives and the fragility of the nation's tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Morning forecast: Low of -1, dangerous wind chills tonight
As cold as today is, it'll be colder tomorrow, and we may get a record low overnight.
Gophers
Reusse: Gophers could fire and rehire Pitino, and sell it as a reboot
Gophers basketball has been the same product for years, no matter the coach.