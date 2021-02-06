More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High of -1, with a wind chill of -22
We've entered the deep freeze, with dangerous wind chills.
Loons
Loons seeking youth soccer players for new MLS development leagues
Minnesota United's Youth Development Program is assessing more than 700 area players to find those good enough to play in 'MLS Next.'
High Schools
Minnesota judge promises to rule quickly in youth sports mask challenge
Advocacy group Let Them Play MN is seeking to repeal the state's mandate requiring masks be worn in youth sports practices and games.
Sports
Russell's late three-pointer gives Wolves rare happy ending vs. Thunder
D'Angelo Russell sank a game-winning three after the Wolves almost gave Friday night's game away in Oklahoma City.
Pentagon sending troops to aid vaccine drive
More than 1,100 troops will be deployed to five vaccination centers in what will be the first wave of increased military support.