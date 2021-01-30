More from Star Tribune
Twins
Safe at home? Twins start mapping out plans for return of fans
When it comes to plans for making Target Field safe for fans this season, the Twins only have to look to their partners in St. Paul.
Wild
Wild's Fiala suspended three games, will miss tough test vs. Avs
Kevin Fiala was penalized for boarding Kings defenseman Matt Roy during Thursday night's game, and the Wild forward will miss three games vs. Colorado.
Duluth
Down the drain: Castle Danger dumps beer as it pushes to 'free the growler'
Larger breweries are prohibited from selling growlers.
Austin to Nat'l Guard: Defense Dept. is behind you
New Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with the National Guard troops who have been providing security at the U.S Capitol since Jan. 6.