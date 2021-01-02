More from Star Tribune
Politics
Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill
Congress has overridden President Donald Trump's veto of a defense policy bill, a first by lawmakers since he took office nearly four years ago.
Colleges
Reusse: Immediate eligibility for college hoops transfers not necessarily a good move
When transfer players are forced to sit out a year, their skills, maturity and comfort level within the new program are enhanced.
Local
Family of man shot by Mpls. police wrestles with questions
Hours after 23-year-old Dolal Idd was laid to rest in a Burnsville cemetery, his mother and older sister gathered with female family members and friends at an Eden Prairie mosque to grieve.
Vikings
Vikings' players receptive to message of new receivers coach Janocko
Andrew Janocko's first year as Vikings wide receivers coach will be remembered for his work, through a strange set of constraints, with one of the brightest pupils in a franchise that's had plenty of young talent at receiver.