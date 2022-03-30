More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Colleges
Auriemma, VanDerveer and Walz join Staley to bring familiar Final Four notoriety
The four coaches guiding teams on the Target Center floor this week have all built powerhouse programs.
Local
Minnesota's graduation rate dipped slightly in 2021, but Black students see gains
State education leaders say the pandemic led the Class of 2021 to face unprecedented challenges in crossing the finish line.
North Metro
Officers hurt while breaking up large fight in Brooklyn Center
A man was arrested and three females were cited for various offenses and released, police said.
Minneapolis
Passenger seen standing on roof of bus as it rolled along I-94 in Minneapolis
No one was hurt during the incident, which happened during Tuesday's afternoon rush hour in north Minneapolis.
Video shows officers hurt while breaking up fight in Brooklyn Center
Four Brooklyn Center police officers sustained minor injuries Tuesday afternoon while breaking up a fight involving a large group of people that included several juveniles. Credit: Carl Schroeder.