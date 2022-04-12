More from Star Tribune
World
Mayor: 10,000 dead in Ukraine's Mariupol and toll could rise
The besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol yielded up more horrors after six weeks of pummeling by Russian troops, with the mayor saying more than 10,000 civilians have died in the strategic southern port, their corpses "carpeted through the streets."
Nation
Multiple people shot at New York City subway station
Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said.
MnDOT video captures truck bursting into flames in Blaine
A truck was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon along Hwy. 10 in Blaine, igniting a fireball that sent black smoke skyward. Credit: MnDOT video captured by MNCrime.com.
Eat & Drink
Heading to the Mall of America? Here are 22 ideas on where to eat
From new concepts to old standards and fine dining to fried cheese curds, there are plenty of places to refuel while at the mall.
Local
Husband, wife killed when pickup crosses into their lane in north-central Minnesota
The collision occurred on Hwy. 371 east of Backus.