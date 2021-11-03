More from Star Tribune
Business
Minnesota startup quickly finds U.S., Canadian buyers for its plant-based dog treats
Starting in February, Petco will carry the treats in 500 stores as part of a seasonal campaign highlighting sustainably-made products.
Business
Zillow had a small presence in Twin Cities real estate as it exits home deals
The company, which hoped to revolutionize home buying and selling, has fewer than 200 listings in the Twin Cities, a market where about 6,000 homes are sold monthly.
Minneapolis
Precinct-by-precinct look at how Minneapolis voted down police charter question
While other younger, more diverse areas showed stronger support for the failed amendment, precincts on the North Side had narrower results.
Randball
Five possible explanations for the Timberwolves' sputtering offense
The offense was supposed to take care of itself — to be the unquestioned strength of a team with playoff (or at least play-in) aspirations this season.
Frey thanks supporters: 'Minneapolis is on a comeback'
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey all but declared victory last night after receiving nearly 43% of first choice votes. He called the results a moment for unity and change after an election that divided voters in the city over questions about his leadership and policing.