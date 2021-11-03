Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey all but declared victory last night after receiving nearly 43% of first choice votes. He called the results a moment for unity and change after an election that divided voters in the city over questions about his leadership and policing.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey all but declared victory last night after receiving nearly 43% of first choice votes. He called the results a moment for unity and change after an election that divided voters in the city over questions about his leadership and policing.