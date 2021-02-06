More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers hockey swept by Wisconsin after Saturday night drubbing
A pair of first-period power-play goals staked Wisconsin to a two-goal lead, and the 11th-ranked Badgers went on to hammer the No. 2 Gophers 8-1 and sweep the Border Battle series.
Gophers
Gophers women's hockey ties Wisconsin, wins in shootout
Saturday's rally to force a 2-2 tie and then win the extra point in the standings is the first bit of success for the U vs. the Badgers this season.
Memorial held in Florida for slain FBI agent
A memorial service was held Saturday for FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens after she was gunned down trying to serve a warrant.
Evening forecast: Low of -16; breezy with the extreme cold
Sunday is likely to be colder than Saturday during the day.
Colleges
St. Thomas athletes, coaches begin fond farewell to the MIAC
Connections and friendships among the state schools schools run deep as the Tommies start their final season in Division III.