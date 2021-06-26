More from Star Tribune
5 die in hot air balloon crash in New Mexico
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines, sending at least one dangling and knocking out power to more than 13,000 homes, police said.
Mayor: 'Something very wrong' at building collapse
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said he was working on a plan to temporarily relocate residents of a nearby condo tower that's a twin to the building that collapsed.
Politics
Trump airs old election grievances at campaign-style rally
Donald Trump on Saturday reprised his baseless election grievances and painted a dystopian picture of the country under Democratic control in his first campaign-style rally since leaving the White House.
Twins
Twins' Nelson Cruz shows no signs of slowing down as 41st birthday nears
He says he feels as good as ever, as he aims to approach Barry Bonds' record for home runs by a player at least 40 years old.
Business
Minneapolis-based Meda expanding along with its clients
The 50-year-old agency will quadruple its loan portfolio as it backs projects such as the Resolute on W. Broadway.