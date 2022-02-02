Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez, Police Chief Jay Henthorne and other officials spoke at Richfield City Hall on Wednesday morning about the investigation into a shooting Tuesday at South Education Center that left one student dead and another injured.

