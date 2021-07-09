More from Star Tribune
Local
Upheaval in Uptown now a priority of Minneapolis officials
Social media posts have highlighted lawlessness; city leaders are pledging stepped-up police patrols.
Mayor: Cat from Florida condo collapse returned to family
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called the news a bright spot.
Evening forecast: Low of 65, with clouds ahead of possible morning showers and warmer weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
East Metro
Minnesota teen math whiz makes U.S. physics team, will compete for world title
Evan Erickson is one of five U.S. teens to qualify for the annual International Physics Olympiad, the biggest secondary school physics competition in the world.
Brother-in-law: 'The world on Tuesday lost a truly wonderful human being in Jay Boughton'
Friends and family of the man killed in act of road rage in Plymouth, pleaded for someone to come forward at a press conference Friday afternoon.