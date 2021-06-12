More from Star Tribune
Mass shootings stir U.S. fears ahead of summer
Two people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded in overnight mass shootings in three states, authorities said.
Olympics
'I'm confident ... I'm ready': Regan Smith knows the way to the Tokyo games
19-year-old Regan Smith of Lakeville is one strong week in Omaha away from the Olympics. Two years removed from world records in the 100 and 200 backstroke and a pair of world championships, she will be one of the most watched and most hyped athletes at the trials.
Business
Minnesota consumers, businesses deal with surprise of fast-rising prices
Some believe the price jolt is temporary. Others worry it can spiral into something longer lasting.
Outdoors
Anderson: DNR leader Strommen turns to the people for help
Minnesota DNR commissioner Sarah Strommen later this month will ask a panel of non-DNR employees for ideas on what to fund and how to fund it.
Local
Hennepin County defense attorneys push for more diverse jury pools
Hennepin County should do more to track who serves, increase pool, lawyer argues.