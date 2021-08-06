More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Receiver Justin Jefferson exits Vikings practice with a shoulder injury
Jefferson was brought to the ground by cornerback Bashaud Breeland during a full-team drill, and the second-year receiver immediately grabbed his left shoulder before walking off the field.
Business
Golden Valley home care agency to pay $483K in back wages, damages
Alliance HHC & Nursing Service agreed to the settlement for failing to pay 82 workers overtime.
Olympics
Who is Dan Gable? Six facts about Gable Steveson's namesake
The Apple Valley gold medalist was named for a former gold medalist who made history as a wrestler and coach in the state of Iowa.
Business
Fastenal pays fine to resolve hiring bias complaint with U.S. Department of Labor
Winona-based company will pay $168,000 in back wages and interest in a conciliation agreement.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about the delta variant, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.