More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Mall of America goes on lockdown
A TV news director from WFFT in Texas was inside the Mall of America while an 'active incident' caused the mall to lock down.
As if one 4,800-mile thru-hike was enough: Joan Young, 74, goes for a second
The Michigan woman is taking on Minnesota sections of the North Country Scenic National Trail.
MOA on lockdown during 'active incident'
Bloomington police said in a tweet that "we are currently working an active incident inside Mall of America on the northwest side. Numerous officers are on scene." Social media posts showed shoppers running for the exits while others were directed to take shelter.
West Metro
Three-year-old racial discrimination suit against Eastern Carver County Schools to move to trial
The case alleges that the district knowingly allowed racism in its schools.
Outdoors
Another Minnesota hunters' group is searching for a new leader
Craig Engwall is leaving the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association to return to state government.