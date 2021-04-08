More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 48; mostly cloudy with a few more showers
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Puck Drop
Live from the Frozen Four: Thursday updates
St. Cloud State and Minnesota State Mankato start things off with the first semifinal at 4 p.m. (Central). In the 8 p.m. semifinal, Minnesota Duluth faces Massachusetts and will be without goalie Ryan Fanti.
Gophers
Gophers' Stephanie Samedy earns Big Ten Volleyball Player of the Year award
The senior from Florida is the seventh Gophers player to win the award, and two other teammates joined her on the Big Ten's first team.
Biden announces actions to tackle gun 'epidemic'
In a Rose Garden address, Biden insisted the issue of gun violence is "not a partisan issue among the American people."
BCA agent questioned over whether Floyd said: 'I ate too many drugs' or 'I ain't do no drugs'
Warning: Video may contain graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. James Reyerson, a senior agent for the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension testified Wednesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin.