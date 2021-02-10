More from Star Tribune
Low of -10, patchy clouds to go with the extreme cold and advisories
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Politics
Trump accused as 'inciter in chief' of Capitol insurrection
Prosecutors in Donald Trump's impeachment trial laid out their case that he was no "innocent bystander" but the "inciter in chief" of the deadly Capitol riot who spent months spreading election lies.
Sports
With 'heavy lifting' done, Jake Odorizzi unlikely to return to Twins
The former All-Star remains a free agent as PBO Derek Falvey is "excited about starting group that we have."
Local
Charges expected Thursday in fatal shooting at Buffalo clinic
Assistant Wright County attorney vowed to "aggressively prosecute" the case after five people were shot, one fatally. The suspect had "multiple contacts" with law enforcement dating back to 2003.
Music
From Go-Go's to Foos: Ranking the 2021 Rock Hall of Fame nominees
The Go-Go's should be a go, but where do Jay-Z, Iron Maiden and Carole King fall on the list?