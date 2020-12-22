More from Star Tribune
Local
6-10 inches of snow, strong winds forecast for Twin Cities
The winter storm comes just in time to grant white Christmas wishes.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Video
Forecast: 6-10" of snow expected for Twin Cities
Latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Coronavirus
Minn. care providers question COVID-19 vaccine allocations
A leader of one of the clinics said Minnesota's vaccination plan resembles a "trickle-down" model that perpetuates long-standing health inequities in the state.
Variety
Former Bachelor Farmer chef guides Shoreview's newest restaurant
A hardware store is being reborn as a restaurant, with a menu created by former Bachelor Farmer chef Jonathan Gans.