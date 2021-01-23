More from Star Tribune
Larry King, legendary talk show host, remembered
King, who died Saturday at age 87, King, helped define American conversation for half a century with interviews of world leaders, movie stars and ordinary individuals.
Gophers
No. 17 Gophers fall to Maryland at home 63-49
Minnesota had beaten four ranked opponents at Williams Arena, but couldn't avoid the letdown after beating Michigan.
Waseca officer survived shot to head on duty but isn't the same
A young father and cop survived a gunshot wound to his head. But his career, his marriage, his life are forever altered.
Sports
Mounds View grad Turner is one Packer you can pull for on Sunday
Billy Turner will start at left tackle for the top-seeded Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Tom Brady and the No. 5 seed Buccaneers.
Gophers
Scoggins: Pitino must address the Gophers' poor shooting liability
Saturday's home loss further exposed a glaring Gophers basketball deficiency that can only be fixed in recruiting. They took 23 three-point shots, made only five and the offense deteriorated.