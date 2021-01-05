More from Star Tribune
Kamala Harris: 'We are going to be inaugurated'
U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris responded to reporters as she and husband Doug Emhoff visited a restaurant in Washington, D.C. on Monday night.
Local
ACLU claims victory, settles suit with St. Paul over police data
The suit had alleged the city had "unlawfully refused" to provide public information regarding traffic stops, citations, arrests and use of force dating back to at least June 2018.
Nation
Kenosha prepares for protests as officer could face charges
Kenoshais braced for another round of protests as prosecutors prepared to announce whether they'll charge a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back, leaving him paralyzed.
Variety
The art (and science) of making outdoor ice rinks in Minnesota
Minneapolis rink-makers wield fire hoses and flood boxes, shovel ice shavings, and fight frost boils to provide smooth ice.