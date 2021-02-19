More from Star Tribune
Joe Biden declares to allies: 'America is back'
The president made the statement speaking virtually to the annual Munich Security Conference, his first address before a global audience.
Variety
You're not imagining it: The pandemic is making your hair fall out
The phenomenon is another frustrating byproduct of immense stress and post-viral inflammation from COVID-19.
Local
Search warrant: Buffalo health clinic shooter was cut off from opioid medication early on
Buffalo health clinic shooter was cut off from opioid medication by doctors leading him to become increasingly irate in his motives to get them.
Evening forecast: Low of 2; cloudy and one more night of single-digit cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Local
Weekend air quality alert issued for east-central, southern Minnesota
The orange-level alert will be in effect till noon Sunday.