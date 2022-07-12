More from Star Tribune
Jan. 6 panel says Trump tweet followed 'unhinged' meeting
As dozens of lawsuits and his claims of voter fraud fizzled, Trump met late into the night of Dec. 18 with attorneys at the White House before tweeting the rally invitation — "Be there, will be wild!"
Twins
Royce Lewis recovering quicker than after first ACL surgery
The Twins shortstop prospect is walking less than three weeks after his operation.
Sports
Live: Follow Twins-Brewers series opener on Gameview
Josh Winder gets his fourth start of the season for the Twins. Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates, the in-game box score and scores from around MLB.
Minneapolis
Pressure mounts on Minneapolis City Council's Rainville, but so does forgiveness
An ethics investigation could place the matter before the City Council, and some members have said they're exploring whether censure, a public reprimand, might be an option.
Evening forecast: Low of 63 and clearing after a chance of storms
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.