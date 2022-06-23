More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Wolves
Holmgren, taken second overall, is highest drafted Minnesotan in NBA history
Former Minnehaha Academy standout Chet Holmgren went to Oklahoma City after Paolo Banchero of Duke was taken by Orlando.
Twins
Twins top Guardians 1-0 to salvage series, regain share of first place
Nick Gordon's home run held up for the game's only run after Devin Smeltzer had a strong start and Joe Smith helped the Twins escape a bases-loaded jam in relief.
Local
BCA to look into police shooting in St. Michael standoff
The man who holed up in a St. Michael home for more than 36 hours remains hospitalized after police shot and injured him Wednesday night.
East Metro
Lake Elmo fire chief questioned over traffic incident
February passing maneuver left other driver in northern Minnesota ditch
Jan. 6 panel hears of Trump's pressure on DOJ
Three Trump-era Justice Department officials recounted persistent badgering from the president, including day after day of directives to chase baseless allegations that the election had been stolen.