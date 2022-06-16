More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Benilde-St. Margaret's, Prior Lake win boys' lacrosse semis, will meet once more for title
Saturday's championship game will be their fourth consecutive time playing for first place at state.
Jan. 6 panel hears of Pence's near miss with mob
Gripping new evidence also detailed how the mob that stormed the Capitol that day came within 40 feet of where Pence and his team were sheltering.
Evening forecast: Low of 63 with clear skies
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
Scoggins: Ex-Gopher Rallis returns home as 'Madcap Moss' in WWE event
He'll smash chairs over opponents' heads, but the trickiest part of pro wrestling for Mike Rallis has been learning the art of bombastic smack-talking.
Politics
Minnesota leaders hit 'impasse' in special session negotiations
Senate Republicans said they don't plan to bring any more offers to the table, Gov. Tim Walz said.