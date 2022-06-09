More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins blast three homers to start game, but still lose 10-7 to Yankees
Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa got Minnesota off to a grand start, but New York hit four homers of its own to rally from a 7-3 deficit.
Sports
Canterbury Park: Entries, picks, results, odds and racing updates
Jay Lietzau's picks, race results, entries, odds and horse racing news.
Twins
Neal: Twins pitchers left meat on the bone in winnable series vs. Yankees
Coming off an improbable series win against Toronto, the Twins' pitchers stumbled against the Yankees despite excellent hitting.
Jan. 6 panel: Capitol riot an 'attempted coup'
The committee was presenting never-before-seen video and a mass of other evidence, aiming to show the "harrowing story" of the deadly violence that day and also a chilling backstory. Contains strong language.
3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
The suspect and the trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire, authorities said. Both were being treated for their wounds.