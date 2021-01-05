More from Star Tribune
No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake
A Wisconsin prosecutor declined Tuesday to file charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back in Kenosha, concluding he couldn't disprove the officer's contention that he acted in self-defense because he feared the man would stab him.
Officer Rusten Sheskey's shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, captured on bystander video, turned the nation's spotlight on Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Wild
Johansson is no longer center of attention with Wild
After being acquired from Buffalo in a trade for Eric Staal, Marcus Johansson is starting out at wing.
Fauci: U.S. could soon give a million vaccinations a day
The U.S. could soon be giving at least a million COVID-19 vaccinations a day despite the sluggish start, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday, even as he warned of a dangerous next few week as the coronavirus surges.