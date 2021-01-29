More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Duluth
Down the drain: Castle Danger dumps beer as it pushes to 'free the growler'
Larger breweries are prohibited from selling growlers.
J&J's one-dose vaccine offers hope in virus fight
Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses.
Movies
Completed during the pandemic, 'Superior' is Burnsville native's ticket to Sundance
Shot before the pandemic, "Superior" became Erin Vassilopolous's isolation project.
Puck Drop
Whitecaps thriving in Lake Placid Bubble
A week into the NWHL season in upstate New York, Minnesota has a 3-0 record and sits atop the standings. There's one big concern: Tuesday's opponent had to withdraw because of positive COVID-19 tests.