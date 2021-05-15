More from Star Tribune
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media
An Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of the Associated Press and other media outlets on Saturday, the latest step by the military to silence reporting from the territory amid its battle with the militant group Hamas.
Lynx
Taurasi's last-second three sinks Lynx in game filled with mistakes
A clock malfunction caused a 12-minute delay after the game-winning shot, but the Lynx contributed their share of errors to the opening-night loss.
Twins
Oakland bombs four homers as Twins lose 6-1 for fifth straight defeat
Twins pitchers have allowed 55 home runs in 2021, more than any other team in baseball.
Wolves
Hall of Fame inductee Garnett changed basketball in Minnesota for good
Young basketball hopefuls and fans in Minnesota noticed KG's greatness first. The state of hockey grew in love with basketball, forever changed by a player who inspired an entire generation of talent.
Gophers
Lawsuit: University concealed recruit's sexual abuse by 1980s Gophers hockey assistant
A University of Minnesota hockey recruit and four other men are suing former assistant coach Thomas 'Chico' Adrahtas, alleging they were sexually assaulted by the coach decades ago and officials covered up the abuse.