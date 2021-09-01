More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers volleyball loses home opener 3-1 to No. 1 Texas
Minnesota rallied to win the third set after falling behind 2-0 but could not complete the comeback at "The Pav."
Twins
Twins starter Maeda has Tommy John surgery, likely to miss most of 2022
Kenta Maeda was the American League Cy Young Award runner-up last season to Cleveland's Shane Bieber. He has pitched through arm difficulties since arriving in the major leagues.
Ida's remnants lash East Coast with wind, water
Soaking rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida prompted the evacuations of thousands.
Twins
Schwindel's three-run home run spoils Ryan's MLB debut in Twins' loss to Cubs
Joe Ryan set the Cubs down in order in four of his five innings. But the middle one of those innings proved problematic for the Team USA Olympian.
Joe Rogan, podcasting giant dismissive of vaccination, has COVID
He said he had tested positive for the coronavirus after he returned from a series of shows in Florida, where the virus is rampant.