Twins
Dobnak sharp as Saints finish season on five-game winning streak
Former Twin Randy Dobnak pitched 4⅔ shutout innings as St. Paul defeated Omaha 3-1.
Twins
Cave, Wallner lead Twins over White Sox in penultimate home game of the season
Jake Cave and Matt Wallner combined for five hits, two walks and four RBI in Minnesota's 8-4 victory.
Twins beat White Sox 8-4
The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Thursday, September 28, 2022.
Hurricane Ian swamps Southwest Florida
The hurricane flooded streets and buildings, knocked out power to 1.8 million people and threatened catastrophic damage further inland.
Twins
Scoggins: Injuries hurt Twins, but organization needs fundamental changes
Call it Total System Frustration, including but not limited to injured and ineffective pitchers.