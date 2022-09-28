More from Star Tribune
Vikings
NFL: U.S. Bank Stadium will host Kansas City-Tampa Bay on Sunday, if needed
The game, scheduled for Tampa, could need to be moved because of damage or disruptions from Hurricane Ian. If the NFL decides to move it, the game will be played in Minneapolis.
St. Paul
Homeowners in St. Paul will see hefty property tax hikes
The owner of the city's $266,300 median-valued home could see the tax bill rise by $506, or 14.8 %, under levy proposals and other factors in play this year.
Hurricane Ian nears landfall just shy of Category 5 speed
Officials are warning Floridians of the dangers ahead as Hurricane Ian nears landfall at close to Category 5 speed.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 62, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be a beautiful fall day, with a bit of a warmup on the way.
Coronavirus
What to know about COVID omicron variant, Minnesota testing, vaccines
Expert advice on masking, testing, vaccines and boosters is evolving along with multiple coronavirus variants. Here's the latest from MN and the CDC.