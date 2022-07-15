More from Star Tribune
Local
State Patrol plans more 'high intensity' patrols this weekend
Minnesota State Patrol officers made nearly 1,500 arrests last weekend in the metro area in an effort to crack down on crime.
Outdoors
3 days, 200 miles: Bikepacking the backroads of Minnesota's extraordinary Driftless Area
Bikepackers in parts of the Driftless Area met unmatched beauty and rugged challenges.
Minneapolis
Window washer shot while working near Minneapolis Federal Reserve
A 19-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound after a downtown shooting Friday evening.
Minneapolis
Family of man killed by Mpls. police calls for more details, release of body-cam video
Speaking publicly for the first time, Mark and Cindy Sundberg, who were called to the scene during the six-hour standoff with police, said family and friends are "beyond shocked and grieving."
House votes to restore abortion rights
The bill has little chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. Yet voting marks the beginning of a new era in the debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the Supreme Court's decision.