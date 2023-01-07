More from Star Tribune
Variety
Ask Amy: Love is better than a Lyft
Dear Amy: My nephew recently refused to pick up his 77-year-old mother from the airport. "Besides," he said, "It's easier to get a taxi, Uber…
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 17, sunny
It'll be sunny but chilly, with some overnight fog. Temperatures will gradually rise next week, with a chance of snow midweek.
www.startribune.com
House Speaker McCarthy ushers in new GOP majority
Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority's ability to govern. Read more here and here.
www.startribune.com
Business
Meet the Minnesota wealth managers helping elite athletes avoid financial ruin
Some athletes have lost fortunes soon after their playing days. Wealth management pros are working to protect these athletes' financial well-being.