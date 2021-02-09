More from Star Tribune
Truck plunges 70 feet off Milwaukee highway
Wisconsin authorities say the driver of a pickup truck survived after plunging 70 feet off an elevated highway to a road below.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
House managers deliver Trump's impeachment article
House managers walked the impeachment article for former President Donald Trump's trial across Capitol Hill to the Senate.
Afternoon forecast: 8, mix of clouds and sun
It'll remain chilly, with a slight chance of flurries tonight.
'Its own private army': How the GOP allied itself with militias
Following signals from President Donald Trump, Michigan's Republican Party welcomed the support of emboldened paramilitary groups and other vigilantes.