House impeachment manager Cicilline makes closing arguments
House impeachment manager David Cicilline made his closing arguments urging senators to convict Trump and arguing that Trump incited the mob to attack the Capitol on January 6.
Nation
Probe into Dakota Access protest continues 4 years later
A violent clash four years ago between Dakota Access Pipeline protesters and law enforcement is still being investigated, and one protester has been arrested for contempt of court after refusing to provide grand jury testimony, his attorneys said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of -1, mix of clouds and sun, dangerously cold
It'll be even colder tomorrow, with a warmup finally on the way later next week.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Fight over witnesses could delay Trump trial
The Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump was thrown into confusion Saturday as lawmakers voted to consider hearing witnesses, a step that could significantly extend the proceedings and delay a vote on whether the former president incited the deadly Capitol insurrection.