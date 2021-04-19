More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Reusse: Last-place Gophers baseball team falls victim to 'COVID crash'
The Gophers have lost a half-dozen games by outrageous scores, including 21-5 to Michigan on Friday, and are currently last in the Big Ten.
Wolves
Strength vs. weakness: Clippers' three-point shooting way too much for Wolves
The Clippers are the best three-point shooting team in the league; the Wolves have the worst three-point defense in the league.
Chauvin Trial
Only audience that matters today for closing arguments are the jurors
Lawyers in the long-running trial hope to do their best to make their words resonate as they spell out to jurors why they should acquit or convict fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Chauvin Trial
Watch live: Derek Chauvin trial closing arguments at 9 a.m.
The Star Tribune will livestream the entire Derek Chauvin trial.
Twins
Today's Twins game also called off after more positive virus tests
The team will test again for COVID-19 this morning, and those results would affect whether the Twins can fly to Oakland, or whether that series goes on at all.