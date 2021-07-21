More from Star Tribune
Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty in L.A. to sex assault charges
Sheriff's deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court in a wheelchair. Attorney Mark Werksman entered the plea for the disgraced movie mogul.
Variety
TV viewers will experience an Olympics like no other
When U.S. athletes win medals, NBC hopes to connect them immediately via satellite with family members and friends.
Olympics
Souhan: Allowing unvaccinated athletes into Japan is a bad idea
The policies we've seen so far in Tokyo are absurd.
Gophers
Gophers head to Big Ten football media days
Conference coaches and players are gathering after a year hiatus to preview the 2021 season, though the cloud of COVID-19 still casts a shadow.
Golf
Minneapolis Park Board kills Hiawatha Golf Course redesign plan again, renames clubhouse
The course is home turf for many Twin Cities Black golfers. It's also plagued by water problems.