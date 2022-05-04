More from Star Tribune
Twins
Bundy faces old teammates; Buxton gets night off for streaking Twins
Dylan Bundy started his major league career with the Orioles and will face them tonight as the Twins try to build on their four-game lead in the AL central.
Haiti environment victim of violence, weak government
Environmentalists are working to stop overfishing in the blue waters off the coast shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
Coronavirus
Walz, Malcolm receive second COVID-19 boosters
Governor and health commissioner received their shots at a St. Paul pharmacy to promote the optional second COVID-19 booster for vulnerable populations.
St. Paul
St. Paul neighbors object to county plan to cut down 160 trees along Cleveland Av.
Residents of St. Anthony Park are balking at a Ramsey County plan to rebuild Cleveland Avenue — and cut down 160 trees.